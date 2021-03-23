By EUobserver

Hungary gave the initial approval to two more Covid-19 vaccines from outside the EU's procurement program, officials said Monday. The medicines regulator gave emergency approval to Convidecia, a vaccine produced by China's CanSino Biologics, and to India's Covishield vaccine, a version of the British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine. Hungary was the first in the EU to begin using vaccines from Russia and China, and has the second-highest vaccination rate in the EU.