By EUobserver

A Polish novelist could face three years in prison for insulting Polish president Andrzej Duda on Facebook. "Andrzej Duda is a moron," Jakub Zulczyk said, commenting on Duda's reaction to the US election back in January. Prosecutors charged him with "offensive" language under laws that protect also the Polish flag and foreign flags. But the Polish ruling party, Law and Justice, has politicised courts in a battle against political opponents.