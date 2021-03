By EUobserver

Britain has banned people from going on holiday abroad until at least July to avoid Europe's third wave of corona "washing up on our shores", prime minister Boris Johnson said Monday. Violators can be fined £5,000 (€5,900). "The possibility lies that we will have to red-list all of our European neighbours", Lord Bethell of Romford, a health minister also said, raising the prospect of a ban on all EU travel.