By EUobserver

Federal health officials said in a statement on Tuesday that results from the recently-published US trial of AstraZeneca's vaccine could have relied on "outdated information" that "may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data". AstraZeneca announced on Monday that their vaccine was 79 percent effective against Covid-19 - after concluding a trial involving 32,000 people. The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been approved in the US yet.