By EUobserver

Cyprus has rejected a draft prepared by EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell for a summit of EU leaders this week, which seeks to deepen trade ties with Turkey, describing it as "totally unacceptable," Ekathimerini writes. The offer of closer economic links, mixed with threats, reflects the complex relationship between Turkey, an EU candidate, and the world's largest trading bloc, which have drifted apart but are now seeking improved ties.