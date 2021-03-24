Ticker
France and Germany summon China's ambassadors
By EUobserver
Both France and Germany summoned China's ambassadors to their respective countries over recent sanctions against EU officials imposed by Beijing. In a statement, Germany's foreign ministry described the sanctions as "an inappropriate escalation that unnecessarily strains ties between the EU and China." An unnamed French official made similar remarks to Reuters news agency amid a brewing Twitter spat and insult slinging with China's ambassador in Paris.