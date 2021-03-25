By EUobserver

More than 250 MEPs and national parliamentarians on Tuesday urged the EU to support the temporary waiver of certain obligations under the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspect of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS). India and South Africa first call for a temporal patents waiver. Increasing the accessibility and availability of vaccines would "require wider sharing of proprietary technology and know-how…especially with low- and middle-income countries," they said in a statement.