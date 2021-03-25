By EUobserver

Agnès Callamard, a French former UN investigator, has told The Guardian newspaper that a senior Saudi official twice threatened her UN colleagues that he would have her killed if she did not stop digging into Saudi Arabia's 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Callamard would be "taken care of," the Saudi official said. It was "a death threat. That was how it was understood," she told the British newspaper Monday.