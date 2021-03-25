Ticker
UN to investigate Belarus post-election torture allegations
By EUobserver
The UN human rights council agreed to set up a team of investigators to gather evidence about the alleged brutality and torture by authorities in Belarus during their post-election crackdown on protesters, Reuters writes. "We must show our support to the people of Belarus and hold perpetrators of grave human rights violations accountable to end the vicious cycle of impunity," Portugal's ambassador Rui Macieira, speaking for the EU, said.