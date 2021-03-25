Ticker
EU starts 30 days of talks on green transition with Africa
By EUobserver
The Portuguese presidency of the EU Council, together with the European Investment Bank, are hosting 30-days of talks with African political leaders on the energy transition and green investment needed in the continent. These dialogues started on Wednesday and will end on 23 April, when a forum will be held in Lisbon. These dialogues are part of the preparation for the next summit between the EU and the African Union.