By EUobserver

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Andy Li has been charged with "conspiracy to commit collusion" with a foreign country to endanger national security, Deutsche Welle writes. The charges come two days after the 30-year-old was released from a prison in China. Li, along with 11 other activists, had been detained after trying to flee to Taiwan by speedboat in August 2020. All had faced charges over the pro-democracy protest movement.