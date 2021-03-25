Ticker
European club shames Portugal on racism
By EUobserver
The Council of Europe, a multilateral club in Strasbourg, has said "further efforts are necessary for Portugal to come to terms with past human-rights violations to tackle racist biases against people of African descent inherited from a colonial past and historical slave trade". Its annual report comes amid a toxic political debate in Lisbon on how the country, which currently holds the symbolic EU presidency, should memorialise its colonial history.