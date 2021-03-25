Thursday

25th Mar 2021

European club shames Portugal on racism

By

The Council of Europe, a multilateral club in Strasbourg, has said "further efforts are necessary for Portugal to come to terms with past human rights violations to tackle racist biases against people of African descent inherited from a colonial past and historical slave trade". Its annual report comes amid a toxic political debate in Lisbon on how the country, which holds the EU presidency, should commemorate its slave-dealing colonial history.

EU sharpens vaccine export tool, amid third wave

The UK seems to be targeted as it has received 10m vaccines since January from the EU but has not exported back. Several EU countries are cautious about the tighter curbs fearing it could harm global supply chains.

EU fears 'alarming' third wave, as bloc back in lockdown

The European Commission has raised concerns about the "alarming" epidemiological situation in some member states, warning that it could worsen in the coming weeks as a third wave of the pandemic hits the continent.

EU's peddler politics

The sanctions announced against Chinese officials are another example of European peddler politics: offering a little tasting of this and a little of that - without impact.

How the EU can better pursue peace in Yemen

The EU is keen to display its capacity as a global actor: it has leverage in Yemen to be a force for peace-driven change, and to support Yemenis who are already pursuing peace, despite the horrific risks of doing so.

  1. Navalny says his health has sharply deteriorated in jail
  2. Germany eases citizenship rules for Nazi victims' relatives
  4. Sweden to end travel ban on Norway and Denmark
  5. Hong Kong democracy activist charged with 'conspiracy'
  6. EU starts 30 days of talks on green transition with Africa
  7. UK government to introduce tougher asylum system
  8. UN to investigate Belarus post-election torture allegations

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

