European club shames Portugal on racism
By EUobserver
The Council of Europe, a multilateral club in Strasbourg, has said "further efforts are necessary for Portugal to come to terms with past human rights violations to tackle racist biases against people of African descent inherited from a colonial past and historical slave trade". Its annual report comes amid a toxic political debate in Lisbon on how the country, which holds the EU presidency, should commemorate its slave-dealing colonial history.