Ticker
Germany eases citizenship rules for Nazi victims' relatives
By EUobserver
"This is not just about putting things right, it is about apologising in profound shame," German interior minister Horst Seehofer said Wednesday after easing rules for descendants of Nazi victims to claim citizenship. "It is a huge fortune for our country if people want to become German, despite the fact that we took everything from their ancestors," Seehofer added. Jewish groups called the move a "gesture of decency".