Ticker
Germany to require Covid-19 tests for all flight arrivals
By EUobserver
Germany will require everyone entering the country by plane to have already taken a Covid-19 test, starting from Sunday. Previously, only travellers from high-risk areas were required to present a negative test, Deutsche Welle reported. Travellers will be required to take a Covid-19 test before departure, regardless of infection rates in their country of origin. Airlines will only be allowed to let passengers onboard with proof of a negative test.