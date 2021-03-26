Friday

26th Mar 2021

Ticker

Denmark keeps temporary pause on AstraZeneca vaccine

By

Denmark is not lifting its temporary ban on using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, the national health authority said on Thursday. Health officials said they await further data, DPA reported. Denmark stopped using the vaccine on 11 March after a woman died of blood clots after having the jab. Several other countries also suspended the AstraZeneca vaccine, but reinstated use after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed that it is safe.

