By EUobserver

Former European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has castigated the way Britain and the EU have handled their vaccine-export dispute. "Nobody in Britain, nobody in Europe understands why we are witnessing, according to the news, a stupid vaccine war ... we are allies," he told the BBC Thursday. EU export bans "could create major reputation damage to the European Union, who used to be the world's free-trade champion," he added.