By EUobserver

Organic framing should cover 25 percent of EU arable land by 2030, up from nine percent today, the European Commission has said, while unveiling a €49m plan to promote the more green option this year. Organic farming reduces CO2 emissions by curbing synthetic fertiliser and protects biodiversity, including bees, by not using chemical pesticides. The commission has also allocated up to €38bn for farming eco-schemes between 2023-2027.