Ticker
Suez blockade doubles shipping prices
By EUobserver
Reeling from the blockage in the Suez Canal, shipping rates for oil-product tankers have nearly doubled this week, and several vessels were diverted away from the vital waterway as a giant container ship remained blocked, Reuters writes. The suspension of traffic through the narrow channel linking Europe and Asia has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail goods to consumers.