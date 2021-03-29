By EUobserver

China has blacklisted three US and nine Canadian officials in retaliation against Western sanctions over its persecution of the Uighur minority. It has also urged Chinese people to boycott Western clothes-makers which complained about Uighur forced labour, including European firms Adidas, Burberry, and H&M. It previously sanctioned UK and EU politicians, but all that will "only contribute to the growing international scrutiny of the ongoing genocide", the US said.