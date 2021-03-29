By EUobserver

The EU and Cuba have complained about US counter-terrorism sanctions on Havana imposed by former American president Donald Trump, whose "extra-territorial application ... are contrary to international law and commonly accepted rules of international trade," according to an EU statement Friday. The joint video-talks were led by two Spanish-origin EU officials - Javier Niño and María del Carmen Herrera Caseiro. The US sanctions have hit Spanish tourism operators in Cuba.