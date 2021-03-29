By EUobserver

German consumers kept an extra €185 billion in their private bank accounts between January last year and January 2021 due to the pandemic, according to the German central bank on Sunday. Their savings pile has now reached €1.73 trillion and further hoarding was predicted by Germany's 'Ifo' think-tank, because lockdowns have left people with little to spend on. Banks are also less willing to give credit due to borrower-insolvency concerns.