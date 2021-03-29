By EUobserver

EU countries have extended the life of 'Irini', a naval mission to stop arms-smuggling to Libya and human-trafficking to Europe, until 2023. Turkish, French, and Italian military intervention in Libya have undermined the UN arms embargo, while some 3,700 people came to Italy from Libya so far this year. But the EU mission is useful in terms of intelligence-gathering even if it cannot stop arms violations, UN experts have said.