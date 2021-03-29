By EUobserver

Belarus police detained some 245 people over the weekend for taking part in pro-democracy demonstrations, according to human-rights group Viasna. Organisers had called for a mass-scale rally on Saturday, but people turned out in small groups instead in order to try to avoid police violence, Germany's 'DPA' news agency said. The demonstrators have kept up activism since rigged elections in August last year despite brutal beatings and torture.