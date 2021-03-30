Tuesday

30th Mar 2021

Ticker

Greece expects €4bn of EU aid in July

By

"We expect an amount of about €4bn in July and August" from the EU's pandemic recovery fund, Greek deputy finance minister Theodore Skylakakis said on TV Saturday. Over half is to be spent on green energy and digitalisation projects, such as connecting islands to the mainland electricity grid, 5G networks, and electric-car charging stations. "This money is for investments only. It's not for hirings or recurring expenses," Skylakakis said.

Revealed: the new lobbying effort to deregulate GMOs

An investigation by Corporate Europe Observatory has uncovered how new lobbying strategies, aimed at deregulating modern genetic techniques are driven by academic and biotech research institutes with corporate interests - utilising 'climate-friendly' narratives.

Analysis

Frontex is its own worst enemy

The Warsaw-based agency held out 105 days, refusing freedom of information requests, before it finally revealed a partial breakdown of costs linked to its annual European Border and Coast Guard Day. Such delays, on spending, tend to arouse suspicions.

Opinion

A neuroscientist writes on AstraZeneca fears

Irrespective of whether or not the decision to pause the AstraZeneca vaccine was political, it is clear that governments around the world are not solely basing their vaccination rollout on scientific evidence.

