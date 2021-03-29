By EUobserver

"We expect an amount of about €4 billion in July and August" from the EU's pandemic recovery fund, Greek deputy finance minister Theodore Skylakakis said on TV Saturday. Over half is to be spent on green energy and digitalisation projects, such as connecting islands to the mainland electricity grid, 5G networks, and electric-car charging stations. "This money is for investments only. It's not for hirings or recurring expenses," Skylakakis said.