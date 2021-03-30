By EUobserver

EU Council and European Commission president Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen are going to Turkey next week to meet president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The trip comes after EU leaders offered Turkey more money to take care of refugees and to restart talks on better customs perks, in return for Turkey continuing its freeze on gas-drilling in Cypriot and Greek-claimed waters. Leaders also threatened sanctions if the drilling resumed.