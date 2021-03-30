Tuesday

30th Mar 2021

Ticker

Top EU officials going to Turkey to mend ties

By

EU Council and European Commission president Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen are going to Turkey next week to meet president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The trip comes after EU leaders offered Turkey more money to take care of refugees and to restart talks on better customs perks, in return for Turkey continuing its freeze on gas-drilling in Cypriot and Greek-claimed waters. Leaders also threatened sanctions if the drilling resumed.

China link exposed in Malta corruption scheme

A Chinese executive at a global consultancy firm was at the centre of suspected Maltese corruption schemes linked to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, according to an investigation.

Merkel and party chief clash over Covid-19 measures

Chancellor Angela Merkel said if German regions do not impose stricter measures, she would have to think about overriding state regulations "in the very foreseeable future". A sensitive post-war issue in the federal republic.

Opinion

The ICC probe into Palestine: where is the EU?

In the eyes of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, there are grounds to believe that war crimes were committed by the Israel Defense Forces in occupied Palestine.

News in Brief

  1. Spain to enforce visa rules on irregular British residents
  2. Suez Canal shipping disruptions could take months to clear
  3. Scientists: New vaccines needed for new variants within a year
  4. France threatens Lebanese officials with EU action
  5. One in five small British firms stopped exporting to EU
  6. Coal sees record drop in 2020 due to pandemic
  7. Industry urges Commission to call nuclear power 'sustainable'
