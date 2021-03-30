Ticker
Industry urges Commission to call nuclear power 'sustainable'
By EUobserver
The nuclear energy industry trade association FORATOM on Monday called on the European Commission to include nuclear energy under the sustainable finance taxonomy and ecolabel for retail financial products, after the publication of a leaked report from the Joint Research Centre. This scientific body concluded that nuclear does not cause more harm to human health nor the environment than any other power-producing technologies considered sustainable under the taxonomy.