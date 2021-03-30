By EUobserver

Some 30 out of 132 firms surveyed by Britain's Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) have temporarily halted exports to the EU due to red tape, while five stopped permanently. "What we hoped would prove to be teething problems are in danger of becoming permanent, systemic ones," FSB head Mike Cherry said, Reuters reports. The "unusual figures" were caused by a "unique combination of factors", including Covid, a government spokesman said,