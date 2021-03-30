By EUobserver

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has warned Lebanese officials of EU pressure if they obstruct government-making after months of deadlock, wreaking economic havoc. Le Drian, in an official communiqué Monday, warned of "identifying European Union leverage for stepping up pressure on those responsible for the deadlock", in an allusion to potential sanctions. The statement came after he spoke by phone with the Lebanese president, parliamentary speaker, and prime-minister designate.