Ticker
Scientists: New vaccines needed for new variants within a year
By EUobserver
The planet could have a year or less before first-generation Covid-19 vaccines are ineffective and modified formulations were needed, according to a survey of epidemiologists, virologists, and infectious disease specialists, The Guardian writes. Persistent low vaccine coverage in many countries would make it more likely for vaccine-resistant mutations to appear, said 88 percent of the respondents, who worked in several illustrious institutions.