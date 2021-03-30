Ticker
Final EU-Mercosur impact assessment published
By EUobserver
The European Commission on Monday published the final sustainability-impact assessment of the trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). The report argues that enforcement of regulations would "overshadow the minor effects of the EU-Mercosur" on deforestation, as the deal would lead to a small increase in production of some products. The EU ombudsman criticised the commission for closing negotiations without an assessment.