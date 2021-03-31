Ticker
EU regions push for climate action cooperation
By EUobserver
The European Committee of the Regions and the Under2 Coalition - representing 220 governments worldwide committed to keep global temperature rises to well below two degrees - on Tuesday signed a joint 2021-2022 action plan to promote climate action cooperation. One of the key objectives is to ensure that the Covid-19 recovery pushes the climate agenda forward, fostering the participation of regional governments in priority activities aimed at reducing emissions.