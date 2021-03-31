Ticker
China makes major changes to Hong Kong electoral law
By EUobserver
China has passed drastic changes to Hong Kong's electoral system that tighten Beijing's grip on the city, while leaving a facade of democratic structures in place, The Guardian writes. Beijing has amended Hong Kong's Basic Law, or constitution, to almost halve the proportion of directly-elected representatives in the city's legislature, which already had limited powers, and require all candidates to be vetted for political loyalty.