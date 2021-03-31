By EUobserver

The European Commission wants to lock out the UK from EU-funded research into quantum-computing due to security concerns over the "strategic" technology, according to a document seen by The Guardian. The proposal, by French single-market commissioner Thierry Breton on the EU's 'Horizon' research programme, saw several EU states voice concern. "You can't put the UK and Switzerland in the same box as China and Iran," an EU diplomat said.