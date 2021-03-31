By EUobserver

FridaysForFuture activists Greta Thunberg, Luisa Neubauer, Anuna De Wever, and Adélaïde Charlier met online on Tuesday with commission vice-president Frans Timmermans, as a follow-up to the discussion they had last year on the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) reform. The activists call for the withdrawal of the current CAP reform, arguing that it is not aligned with the Paris Agreement. The #WithdrawTheCAP collected more than 71,000 signatures for this letter.