Ticker
Berlin and Munich halt AstraZeneca jabs over blood clots
By EUobserver
Local authorities in Berlin and Munich, Germany's leading cities, have suspended the roll-out of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for under-60s due to new data on blood-clot side-effects Tuesday. The move was a "precautionary measure", Berlin health minister Dilek Kalayci said, after German publication Der Spiegel reported the German federal regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, had discovered 31 blood-clot cases, mostly in younger and middle-aged women. Munich followed in a separate move.