By EUobserver

Austria is in talks with Russia about purchising the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Tuesday. The Russian vaccine is not yet approved by the EU regulator, while Hungary has been using it. "When it comes to the vaccine there cannot be any big geopolitical blinkers," Kurz said, adding: "The only thing that can count is if the vaccine is effective and safe, not where it comes from."