By EUobserver

The EU has urged Israel to let it deploy an election-observation mission in the occupied Palestinian territories ahead of a vote on 22 May. "Despite continuous contact with the Israeli authorities, over the past five weeks, a reply granting access has yet to be received," Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, the EU 'representative to the Palestinians' said in Jerusalem on Tuesday. The delays had "considerably reduced" the EU's effectiveness, he added.