By EUobserver

A Brussels judge has ruled that the Belgian government must withdraw all anti-corona lockdown measures within 30 days, as there is not sufficient legal basis for them, De Standaard writes. The judge gave the Belgian state 30 days to present a sound legal basis. If it cannot, the state needs to pay €5,000 per day in fines. The Belgian minister of interior, Annelies Verlinden, said she was studying the ruling.