By EUobserver

The European Commission announced on Wednesday that members states will have received a total of 107 million vaccine doses by the end of this week. Under signed contracts, the EU expected to receive 120 million doses in the first quarter. Almost 30 million doses came from AstraZeneca, although the pharmaceutical firm was supposed to deliver 90 million. BioNTech/Pfizer has delivered a total of 67.5 million and Moderna 9.5 million.