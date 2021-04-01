Ticker
EMA: No proven causal link between clots and AstraZeneca
By EUobserver
The European Medicine Agency insisted on Wednesday that the AstraZeneca vaccine's benefits outweigh the risks, but acknowledged that people should be aware of the "remote possibility" of rare blood clots occurring, Reuters reported. "A causal link with the vaccine is not proven, but is possible and further analysis is continuing," the EU drug agency said. The statement comes after several countries limited the jab use for certain vulnerable groups.