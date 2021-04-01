Ticker
Italian navy captain arrested on 'spying' for Russia
By EUobserver
An Italian captain of a frigate, plus a Russian who was accredited at their embassy, have been accused of "serious crimes tied to spying and state security", according to Reuters. Ansa news agency said Nato documents were among the files that the Italian had handed over, raising potential security worries for other members of the Western military alliance. The Italian captain was arrested, while two Russian diplomats were expelled.