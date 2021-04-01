Ticker
Macron orders third nationwide lockdown in France
By EUobserver
President Emmanuel Macron ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of Covid-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals, Reuters writes. With the death toll nearing 100,000, and intensive-care units in the hardest-hit regions at breaking point, Macron was forced to abandon his goal of keeping the country open to protect the economy.