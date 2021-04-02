Ticker
WHO: European vaccine scheme 'unacceptably slow'
By EUobserver
Europe's vaccination campaign is "unacceptably slow" while rising infection rates in most countries across the region mean its virus situation is "more worrying than we have seen in several months", the World Health Organization (WHO) said, The Guardian reports. WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said that vaccines "present our best way out of this pandemic. Not only do they work, they are highly effective in preventing infection.