Friday

2nd Apr 2021

Ticker

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists found guilty

By

Hong Kong District Court found seven activists, including 82-year-old barrister Martin Lee and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, guilty of organising and taking part in an unauthorised assembly, Deutsche Welle writes. "We will continue the struggle," said Lee Cheuk-yan. The activists were convicted for their involvement in a massive protest held on August 18, 2019 against a proposed bill that would allow for criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Study casts doubt on possible far-right MEP alliance

A study from the London School of Economics found both political and economic nativism divides far-right MEPs across Europe, casting doubt on a possible future alliance - as proposed by Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán.

Experts threaten to quit over new EU 'green finance' rules

Nine members of the expert group advising the European Commission on sustainable finance rules say criteria for gas, forestry and bioenergy are "a clear contradiction to climate science" - threatening to step down if lobbying and politics prevail over science.

Opinion

The EU's under-reported pre-trial detention problem

At any one time, there are over 100,000 people in prison waiting for a trial - one-in-five of the total EU prison population. These numbers have consistently grown over the past few years and are fuelling Europe's prison overcrowding crisis.

EU institutions brace for impact of Slovenia's Janša

The Slovenian prime minister recently lashed out against both journalists and MEPs. His country will soon take over the presidency. In Brussels, there is concern - but also faith that Janez Janša cannot have much impact on the EU machinery.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. Study casts doubt on possible far-right MEP alliance
  2. Experts threaten to quit over new EU 'green finance' rules
  3. Bulgaria's burgeoning tech sector finds voice at election
  4. The EU's under-reported pre-trial detention problem
  5. EU institutions brace for impact of Slovenia's Janša
  6. Doubts over EU Parliament's new 'fingerprint' plan
  7. EU expects fair trial for Montenegro journalist
  8. Europe should not delude itself on Libya

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us