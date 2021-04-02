By EUobserver

Hong Kong District Court found seven activists, including 82-year-old barrister Martin Lee and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, guilty of organising and taking part in an unauthorised assembly, Deutsche Welle writes. "We will continue the struggle," said Lee Cheuk-yan. The activists were convicted for their involvement in a massive protest held on August 18, 2019 against a proposed bill that would allow for criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China.