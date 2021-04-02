Ticker
Ukraine: Russia creating 'atmosphere of threat' in ceasefire talks
By EUobserver
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russia was trying to crease "an atmosphere of threat" around ceasefire talks, Reuters reported. "Playing with muscles in the form of military exercises and possible provocations along the border is a traditional Russian affair," Zelenskiy said. The Kremlin said on Thursday that the military movements of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine were aimed at ensuring national security.