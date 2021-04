By EUobserver

Dutch caretaker-prime minister Mark Rutte has narrowly survived a vote of confidence over his conduct in coalition-forming talks by MPs. "Parliament has given me a serious message," he said. The motion to censure Rutte came over his handling of rebellious MP Pieter Omtzigt. Rutte had first claimed not to have spoken of sidelining Omtgizt, then to have forgotten having had the talks, but opposition MPs said Rutte had lied.